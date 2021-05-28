Indonesia - Floods (ADINet, BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 May 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting southern and northern Sumatra Island over the past few days, causing rivers overflow and floods that have resulted in widespread damage.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) and the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 27 May, 1,235 affected people and 250 damaged buildings (including one school) across Musi Rawas Regency (South Sumatra Province) due to the overflow of the Lakit River. In addition, 140 affected people and 28 damaged buildings were also reported in Lhokseumawe City Regency (Aceh Province, northern Sumatra Island).