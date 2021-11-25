Indonesia - Floods (ADINet, BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 November 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting central Indonesia (in particular the Java Island) since 22 November, causing rivers overflow (in particular the Rambut River) and floods that have resulted in casualties and damage. The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 25 November, eight injured, 220 affected people and 45 damaged buildings (including one school) in Lebak Regency (Banten Province, western Java). In addition, the same source reports more than 10,800 affected people throughout Pemalang and Tegal Regencies (Central Java Province). ADINet also reports over 950 damaged houses across the aforementioned Pemalang Regency. Over the next 24 hours, more rain is forecast over the whole Java Island.