Indonesia - Floods (ADINet, BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 May 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting central and western Indonesia (in particular Sumatra Island and Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of Borneo Island) since 19 May, causing river overflow and floods that have resulted in widespread damage.

In Kalimantan, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) and the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) report, as of 20 May, more than 2,950 affected people and 980 damaged buildings across East Kutai Regency (East Kalimantan Province), Tanah Bumbu Regency (South Kalimantan Province), and North Barito Regency (Central Kalimantan Province).

Furthermore, across Sumatra Island, nearly 1,000 affected people and 205 damaged buildings were reported in South Aceh Regency (Aceh Province) and Ogan Komering Ulu Regency (South Sumatra Province).