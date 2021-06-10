Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods (ADINet, BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 June 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting the Java Island (in particular the East Java Province) since 8 June, causing rivers overflow (particularly the Bagong river) and floods that have resulted in damage.
- The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 9 June, 1,197 affected people and more than 650 affected houses across Banyuwangi Regency (East Java Province).
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of Java Island, including the East Java Province.