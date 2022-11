Heavy rainfall has been affecting central-northern Indonesia (in particular the Sulawesi Island) over the last 48 hours, causing floods that have resulted in evacuations and damage. The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 25 November, approximately 100 evacuated people and around 20 flooded houses across the Donggala Regency (Central Sulawesi Province). Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole Sulawesi Island.