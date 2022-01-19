Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods (ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 January 2022)
On 17-18 January, floods caused by heavy rainfall have been reported across several areas of Indonesia, as reported by the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet).
More than 18,870 people have been affected, and about 1,320 houses have been damaged across the Provinces of Aceh, West Kalimantan, East Nusa Tenggara, East Java, Central Java, and West Java.
-On 19-20 January, heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and strong winds are forecast over West Kalimantan, East Nusa Tenggara, East Java, Central Java, and West Java.