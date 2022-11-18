Indonesia - Floods (ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 November 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern and central Indonesia (in particular the Sumatra Island and the neighbouring western Java Island) over the last 48 hours, causing floods and rivers overflow (particularly the Meriah Padang Tebing Tinggi River) that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

In the Sumatra Island, the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 18 November, 70 evacuated people, more than 2,250 flooded houses (including some public facilities) and approximately 10,000 affected people across the Provinces of North Sumatra, Aceh and Bengkulu.

In addition, in the Java Island, more than 400 flooded houses and a total of over 2,000 affected people were reported across the Banten Province (the westernmost Province of the Island).