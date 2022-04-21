Indonesia

Indonesia - Floods (ADINet, ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO daily Flash of 21 April 2022)

  • Heavy rainfall over the past few days have caused widespred floods on the islands of Java and Sulawesi, resulting in damage and displacements.

  • According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), in Sulawesi Island, almost 2 000 people have been affected and more than 420 houses damaged across the Provinces of Central Sulawesi and Gorontalo. In Java island, more than 1 600 people have been affected, eight displaced and 450 houses damaged over the provinces of West and Central Java.

  • Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms is forecast across the affected provinces.

