Indonesia - Floods (ADINet, ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO daily Flash of 21 April 2022)

Heavy rainfall over the past few days have caused widespred floods on the islands of Java and Sulawesi, resulting in damage and displacements.

According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), in Sulawesi Island, almost 2 000 people have been affected and more than 420 houses damaged across the Provinces of Central Sulawesi and Gorontalo. In Java island, more than 1 600 people have been affected, eight displaced and 450 houses damaged over the provinces of West and Central Java.