Indonesia, Floods in Aceh Singkil, Aceh (22:08 Nov 21 2020)

Description

Floods in the District. Aceh Singkil, Prov. Aceh

Update: Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Pkl. 20.08 WIB

Chronological:

Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Lae Cinendang River, it caused flooding on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Pkl. 22.00 WIB

Location:

Kec. Right Intersection

Ds. Limus tip

Ds. Silatong

Ds. Tanjung Mas

Ds. Lae Riman

Ds. Cibubukan

Ds. Litter

Kec. Mount Meriah

Ds. Rimo

Ds. Cingkam

Ds. Sewing

Ds. Red Land

Fatalities :

Kec. Simpang Right (Data Collection)

Kec. Mount Meriah 243 families / 979 people affected

Damage:

Kec. Simpang Right (Data Collection)

Kec. Gunung Meriah 243 housing units affected

TMA 30 - 70 cm

Effort :

TRC BPBD Kab. Aceh Singkil conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies

TNI / Polri helps the community to raise goods to a higher place and secure roads that are flooded.

Advanced Condition:

Tonight (20.08 WIB) it was raining and windy

Source:

Mrs. Rosiana Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Aceh Singkil

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Aceh Singkil, Aceh

Casualties

Affected Families: 243

Affected Persons: 979

Damages

Damaged houses: 243