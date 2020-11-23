Indonesia
Indonesia, Floods in Aceh Singkil, Aceh (22:08 Nov 21 2020)
Description
Floods in the District. Aceh Singkil, Prov. Aceh
Update: Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Pkl. 20.08 WIB
Chronological:
Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Lae Cinendang River, it caused flooding on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Pkl. 22.00 WIB
Location:
Kec. Right Intersection
Ds. Limus tip
Ds. Silatong
Ds. Tanjung Mas
Ds. Lae Riman
Ds. Cibubukan
Ds. Litter
Kec. Mount Meriah
Ds. Rimo
Ds. Cingkam
Ds. Sewing
Ds. Red Land
Fatalities :
Kec. Simpang Right (Data Collection)
Kec. Mount Meriah 243 families / 979 people affected
Damage:
Kec. Simpang Right (Data Collection)
Kec. Gunung Meriah 243 housing units affected
TMA 30 - 70 cm
Effort :
TRC BPBD Kab. Aceh Singkil conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies
TNI / Polri helps the community to raise goods to a higher place and secure roads that are flooded.
Advanced Condition:
Tonight (20.08 WIB) it was raining and windy
Source:
Mrs. Rosiana Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Aceh Singkil
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
