Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Wonogiri Regency (Central Java) (6 Dec 2021)
Jawa Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 06 Dec 2021
Impact Update Date : Mon, 06 Dec 2021 15:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Wonogiri
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall and the flow of the Dimoro river at a lower elevation than the Wiroko river when the Wiroko river's high water capacity caused the water to inundate people's houses, on Monday 6 December 2021 Pkl. 15.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Tirtomoyo
• Ds. Tirtomoyo
• Ds. Tanjungsari
• Kec. Nguntoronadi
• Ds. Kulurejo
• Ds. Bulurejo
Impacts:
• 31 families affected
Damages:
• 31 housing units affected
• Flooding on the road between Nguntoronadi District - Tirtomoyo District and the Dusun road
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Wonogiri coordinates with local village officials to collect data
Latest Condition:
• Current condition Flood depth 10 - 50 cm
• Some areas began to gradually recede
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Wonogiri
