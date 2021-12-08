Indonesia, Flooding in Wonogiri Regency (Central Java) (6 Dec 2021)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 06 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001074-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 06 Dec 2021 15:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Wonogiri

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall and the flow of the Dimoro river at a lower elevation than the Wiroko river when the Wiroko river's high water capacity caused the water to inundate people's houses, on Monday 6 December 2021 Pkl. 15.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Tirtomoyo

• Ds. Tirtomoyo

• Ds. Tanjungsari

• Kec. Nguntoronadi

• Ds. Kulurejo

• Ds. Bulurejo

Impacts:

• 31 families affected

Damages:

• 31 housing units affected

• Flooding on the road between Nguntoronadi District - Tirtomoyo District and the Dusun road

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Wonogiri coordinates with local village officials to collect data

Latest Condition:

• Current condition Flood depth 10 - 50 cm

• Some areas began to gradually recede

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Wonogiri

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops