Indonesia, Flooding in Wonogiri Regency (Central Java) (6 Dec 2021)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 06 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001074-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 06 Dec 2021 15:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Wonogiri

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :
• triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall and the flow of the Dimoro river at a lower elevation than the Wiroko river when the Wiroko river's high water capacity caused the water to inundate people's houses, on Monday 6 December 2021 Pkl. 15.00 WIB

Location :
• Kec. Tirtomoyo
• Ds. Tirtomoyo
• Ds. Tanjungsari
• Kec. Nguntoronadi
• Ds. Kulurejo
• Ds. Bulurejo

Impacts:
• 31 families affected

Damages:
• 31 housing units affected
• Flooding on the road between Nguntoronadi District - Tirtomoyo District and the Dusun road

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Wonogiri coordinates with local village officials to collect data

Latest Condition:
• Current condition Flood depth 10 - 50 cm
• Some areas began to gradually recede

Source :
• BPBD Kab. Wonogiri

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

