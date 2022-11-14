Indonesia, Flooding in Wondama Bay (West Papua) (13 Nov 2022)

Papua Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 13 Nov 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001316-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 13 Nov 2022 10:35:16

AFFECTED AREA/S

Teluk Wondama

DESCRIPTION

Chronology : Triggered by continuous heavy rains on Saturday, November 13, 2022, so that the water discharge from several rivers overflowed due to silting and flooding occurred at 1 pkl. 01:30 WIT Location : Windesi District, Kp. Wamesa Tengah

Casualties : ± 38 families affected Material Losses : ± 38 housing units affected

Efforts : BPBD Kab. Wondama Bay coordinates with other relevant OPD in order to carry out the necessary emergency handling

Current condition:: 2 units of heavy equipment were lowered as directed by the regent in order to normalise the Wariowy and Masassopi rivers which have experienced silting