Indonesia, Flooding in Western Seram Regency (Maluku) (27 Aug 2022)

Maluku, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 27 Aug 2022

Impact Update Date : Sat, 27 Aug 2022 03:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Seram Bagian Barat

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. West Seram, Prov. Maluku

• Chronology: As a result of the rainfall that occurred overnight, the Laala river water overflowed and inundated the houses of residents, the trans spooky roads, the paths in the village, the police post, the mosque's courtyard. The water level is estimated to be around 65 cm on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 03.00 WIT.

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. Maluku forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to related parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster

Location :

• Kec. Hamual

- Ds. Lokki

Impacts:

• 125 families / 625 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• 38 families / 150 people evacuated

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 102 housing units affected

• 1 unit of worship facilities affected

• 1 unit of Police Post affected

• TDC 65 Cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• There isn't any

11. Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. West Seram coordinates with related officials and OPD

• BPBD Kab. West Seram went to the location to carry out monitoring and assessment efforts

• TRC - PB BPBD set up refugee tents for affected residents

Latest Condition:

• BPBD and Dinsos Kab. West Seram provided assistance in the form of blankets, mats, and bath soap to affected victims as well as logistical assistance.

• Some spots are still flooded

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Western Seram

