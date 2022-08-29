Indonesia, Flooding in Western Seram Regency (Maluku) (24 Aug 2022)

Maluku, Indonesia
Event Date : Wed, 24 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000893-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Wed, 24 Aug 2022 21:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Seram Bagian Barat
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. West Seram Regency, Prov. Maluku
• Chronology : Triggered by moderate to heavy rain, starting from 05.00 WIT to 21.00 WIT. As a result, the Kamal River overflowed in Kamal village, the Laala River in the Laala hamlet, Lokki village and the Hanola River in Luhu village on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at. 21.00 WIT
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. Maluku forwards the Early Warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency / City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency / City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters
Location :
Kec. Kairatu Barat
Ds. Kamal
Kec. Huamual
Ds. Lokki
Ds. Luhu
Impacts:
• 322 families / 1,270 people affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any
2. Education
• 2 Fasdik units affected
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• Evacuating residents
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 185 housing units affected, 1 mosque unit affected
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/Polri
Effort :
• The BPBD TRC-PB team has been to the location of the incident and coordinated with the village and sub-district governments in further handling efforts that need to be carried out with the relevant technical OPD.
Up-to-date Condition:
• Water level gradually recedes.
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Western Seram
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
