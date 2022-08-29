Indonesia, Flooding in Western Seram Regency (Maluku) (24 Aug 2022)

Maluku, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 24 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000893-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 24 Aug 2022 21:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Seram Bagian Barat

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. West Seram Regency, Prov. Maluku

• Chronology : Triggered by moderate to heavy rain, starting from 05.00 WIT to 21.00 WIT. As a result, the Kamal River overflowed in Kamal village, the Laala River in the Laala hamlet, Lokki village and the Hanola River in Luhu village on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at. 21.00 WIT

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. Maluku forwards the Early Warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency / City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency / City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters

Location :

Kec. Kairatu Barat

Ds. Kamal

Kec. Huamual

Ds. Lokki

Ds. Luhu

Impacts:

• 322 families / 1,270 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any

2. Education

• 2 Fasdik units affected

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• Evacuating residents

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 185 housing units affected, 1 mosque unit affected

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/Polri

Effort :

• The BPBD TRC-PB team has been to the location of the incident and coordinated with the village and sub-district governments in further handling efforts that need to be carried out with the relevant technical OPD.

Up-to-date Condition:

• Water level gradually recedes.

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Western Seram

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

