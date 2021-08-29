Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Western Seram, Maluku (26 Aug 2021)
Chronology :
• It rained in Kab. SBB since Thursday, August 26, 2021, pkl. 10:30 WIT to 18:30 WIT causing the overflow of water to rise to submerge the residents' settlements
Location :
• Kec. Huamual
• Ds. Luhu
Casualties:
• 20 affected households
Material Losses:
• 20 houses submerged
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. West Seram coordinates with the local District/Village government to collect data and monitor
Source :
Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Western Seram
