Indonesia, Flooding in Western Seram, Maluku (26 Aug 2021)

Chronology :

• It rained in Kab. SBB since Thursday, August 26, 2021, pkl. 10:30 WIT to 18:30 WIT causing the overflow of water to rise to submerge the residents' settlements

Location :

• Kec. Huamual

• Ds. Luhu

Casualties:

• 20 affected households

Material Losses:

• 20 houses submerged

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. West Seram coordinates with the local District/Village government to collect data and monitor

Source :

Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Western Seram

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops