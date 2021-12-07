Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in West Lombok Regency (West Nusa Tenggara) (6 Dec 2021)
Nusa Tenggara Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 06 Dec 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001060-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Mon, 06 Dec 2021 07:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Lombok Barat
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Regency. West Lombok, Prov. West Nusa Tenggara
Chronology :
• triggered by high-intensity rain on Monday, December 06, 2021, Pkl. 07.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Gunung Sari
Impacts:
• 404 families affected
Damages
• 404 houses
Effort :
• TRC- BPBD Kab. West Lombok is conducting data collection and coordinating with the local village and hamlet government as well as evacuating residents
Latest Condition:
• Water is still inundating residents' houses with a Flood depth 50-100 CM
