Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in West Lombok Regency (West Nusa Tenggara) (6 Dec 2021)

Nusa Tenggara Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 06 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001060-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 06 Dec 2021 07:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lombok Barat

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Regency. West Lombok, Prov. West Nusa Tenggara

Chronology :
• triggered by high-intensity rain on Monday, December 06, 2021, Pkl. 07.00 WITA

Location :
• Kec. Gunung Sari

Impacts:
• 404 families affected

Damages
• 404 houses

Effort :
• TRC- BPBD Kab. West Lombok is conducting data collection and coordinating with the local village and hamlet government as well as evacuating residents

Latest Condition:
• Water is still inundating residents' houses with a Flood depth 50-100 CM

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
