Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in West Kotawaringin Regency (Central Kalimantan) (30 Jun 2022)

Kalimantan Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 30 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000702-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 30 Jun 2022 03:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kotawaringin Barat

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Kotawaringin Barat, Prov. Central Kalimantan

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall resulting in flooding on Thursday, June 30, 2022 Pkl. 03.00 WIB

Location :
- Kec. Pangkalan Banteng
- Ds. Sungai Hijau

Impacts:
• ± 66 families / 247 people affected

Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 66 houses submerged
• Flood depth ± 100 cm

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Barat coordinates with local officials and conducts a quick study

Elements involved:
• BPBD, village officials and local residents

Source :
• BPBD Kab. West Kotawaringin

