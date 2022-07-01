Indonesia, Flooding in West Kotawaringin Regency (Central Kalimantan) (30 Jun 2022)

Kalimantan Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 30 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000702-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Thu, 30 Jun 2022 03:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kotawaringin Barat
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Kotawaringin Barat, Prov. Central Kalimantan
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall resulting in flooding on Thursday, June 30, 2022 Pkl. 03.00 WIB
Location :
- Kec. Pangkalan Banteng
- Ds. Sungai Hijau
Impacts:
• ± 66 families / 247 people affected
Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 66 houses submerged
• Flood depth ± 100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Barat coordinates with local officials and conducts a quick study
Elements involved:
• BPBD, village officials and local residents
Source :
• BPBD Kab. West Kotawaringin
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
