Indonesia, Flooding in West Kotawaringin Regency (Central Kalimantan) (23 Aug 2022)

Kalimantan Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 23 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000891-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 23 Aug 2022 09:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kotawaringin Barat

DESCRIPTION

Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall causing the Sungai Hijau River to overflow on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Pkl. 09:00 WIB

Location : Kec. Pangkalan Banteng, Ds. Sungai Hijau

Impact : 36 families/133 people affected

Material Losses: ± 36 units of houses affected, 1 prayer room affected, roads affected environment & rice field area of ​​± 1,000 Ha affected. Water Level ± 50 -100 cm

Efforts:

BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Barat coordinates with the Village / Districts to deliver logistical assistance to residents affected

Delivery of logistical assistance in the form of ready-to-eat food, side dishes and water mineral

BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Barat conducts monitoring & data collection

BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Barat gives an appeal to residents local people to be vigilant

Up-to-date Conditions: The weather conditions are cloudy and there are still puddles at the current location

Source: BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Barat