Indonesia, Flooding in West Kotawaringin Regency, Central Kalimantan (21 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kotawaringin Barat

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Kotawaringin Barat, Prov. Central Kalimantan

Early Warning:

• Effective August 21, 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood / Flash Impacts to occur in the Central Kalimantan area with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. Central Kalimantan forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the district/city BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the district/city and the community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters

Chronology :

• High intensity of rain and ebb and flow of sea water and overflow of the Arut watershed on Saturday, August 21, 2021, Pkl. 20.30 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Arut Utara

• Ds. Sambi

• Ds. Sungai Dau

Fatalities :

• 54 HH / 180 Affected Persons

Material Losses:

• 48 housing units affected

• Village and inter-RT access roads. Flooded

• Flood depth, 70-100 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Barat coordinates with related OPD, TNI, Polri, village officials, and the community

Constraint :

• The telecommunication signal network and several road access points were cut off so that road users could only use small boats/getek.

• The distance to the location of the incident between the affected villages is quite far, about 2 hours away

Up-to-date Condition:

• Current conditions in North Arut Subdistrict, the water discharge has increased again by 70 cm - 1 meter

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. West Kotawaringin

Informed By:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

