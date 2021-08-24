Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in West Kotawaringin Regency, Central Kalimantan (21 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kotawaringin Barat
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Kotawaringin Barat, Prov. Central Kalimantan
Early Warning:
• Effective August 21, 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood / Flash Impacts to occur in the Central Kalimantan area with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. Central Kalimantan forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the district/city BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the district/city and the community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters
Chronology :
• High intensity of rain and ebb and flow of sea water and overflow of the Arut watershed on Saturday, August 21, 2021, Pkl. 20.30 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Arut Utara
• Ds. Sambi
• Ds. Sungai Dau
Fatalities :
• 54 HH / 180 Affected Persons
Material Losses:
• 48 housing units affected
• Village and inter-RT access roads. Flooded
• Flood depth, 70-100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kotawaringin Barat coordinates with related OPD, TNI, Polri, village officials, and the community
Constraint :
• The telecommunication signal network and several road access points were cut off so that road users could only use small boats/getek.
• The distance to the location of the incident between the affected villages is quite far, about 2 hours away
Up-to-date Condition:
• Current conditions in North Arut Subdistrict, the water discharge has increased again by 70 cm - 1 meter
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. West Kotawaringin
Informed By:
