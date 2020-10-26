Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in West Kotawaringin, Central Kalimantan Province (13:20 Oct 23 2020)
Description
Caused :
- Due to the heavy rain and the Arut watershed was overflowed on Wednesday, 21 October 2020 at 08:00 AM
Impact :
- 87 affected families
Material Disadvantages:
- 87 housing units submerged with TMA reaching 30-50 cm
Updated situation:
Thursday, 22/10/2020, Pkl. 19.30 WIB,
light intensity rain
Floods still inundate the residential areas with a TMA 30-50 cm
Thus.
BNPB Pusdalops Picket Officer
CC Ess.I BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: West Kotawaringin, Central Kalimantan Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 87
Affected Persons: 435
Damages
Damaged houses: 87Access to early warning: Yes