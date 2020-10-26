Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in West Kotawaringin, Central Kalimantan Province (13:20 Oct 23 2020)

Caused :

  • Due to the heavy rain and the Arut watershed was overflowed on Wednesday, 21 October 2020 at 08:00 AM

Impact :

  • 87 affected families

Material Disadvantages:

  • 87 housing units submerged with TMA reaching 30-50 cm

Updated situation:

Thursday, 22/10/2020, Pkl. 19.30 WIB,

  • light intensity rain

  • Floods still inundate the residential areas with a TMA 30-50 cm

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: West Kotawaringin, Central Kalimantan Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 87

Affected Persons: 435

Damages

Damaged houses: 87Access to early warning: Yes

