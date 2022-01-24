Indonesia, Flooding in West Jakarta City (Jakarta) (18 Jan 2022)

Jakarta Raya, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 18 Jan 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000095-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 18 Jan 2022 20:33:11

AFFECTED AREA/S

Jakarta Barat

DESCRIPTION

Jakarta (ANTARA) - Some 610 flood victims in West Jakarta are taking refuge, the Jakarta Provincial Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) stated.

By 9 a.m. local time on Thursday, the evacuees were sheltered at 10 different locations in Tegal Alur and West Cengkareng, West Jakarta, Chief of the BPBD's Disaster Data and Information Center M. Insyaf stated.

The number of evacuees declined as compared to 1,194 as of 6 p.m. local time on Wednesday, he remarked.

The agency also reported a decline in the number of flood-hit neighborhood associations (RT) to nine, from 77 at 6 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

The water levels in flood-affected areas reached 40 centimeters in height.

The 610 evacuees are being sheltered at nine locations comprising 575 in Tegal Alur and 25 in West Cengkareng.