Indonesia, Flooding in West Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province (20:17 Feb 22 2021)

Description

Chronology: Due to high intensity rainfall on Monday, 22 February 2021 at 12.10 PM

Location:

District Lolada

Village Jano Transmigration

20 families affected

Material Loss:

 20 housing units (slightly damage)

 20 Ha agricultural land (severely damage)

Efforts: BPBD West Halmahera Regency conducted data collection, coordinated with related agencies, and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation.

Urgent Needs: Blankets, mats, cutlery, logistics, and tarpaulin.

Source: BPBD Prov. North Maluku

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: West Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 20

Affected Persons: 100

Damages

Damaged houses: 20Damaged public buildings / facilities: 20 Ha agricultural land