Indonesia, Flooding in West Halmahera Regency, North Maluku (21 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Halmahera Barat

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. West Halmahera, Prov. North Maluku

Chronology :

• It has been raining with high intensity since morning causing the river to overflow

• Time of occurrence : On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 19.00 WIT.

Location :

• Kec. Jailolo

• Ds. Akediri

• Ds. Todowongi

Casualties:

• In data collection

Material Losses:

• 29 houses

• Flood depth 50 - 60 Cm

Effort :

• Kab. BPBD TRC Team. West Halmahera conducts rapid assessment and data collection

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. West Halmahera

