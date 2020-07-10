Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Wajo Regency, South Sulawesi Province (03:00 Jul 6 2020)
Description
Flooding in Wajo Regency
Occasion: Monday, July 6, 2020 Pkl. 03.00 WITA
Location
Prov. South Sulawesi
Regency. Wow
Kec. Pitfeedua
Kel. Tobarakka
Kel. Benteng
Kel. Bulete
Ds. Alesilurungnge
Ds. Kaluku
Ds. Lompoloang
Fatalities
835KK / 2,938 Affected souls
Material Losses
719 houses have been submerged
3 submerged mosque units
7 school units submerged
642 Ha of rice fields submerged
34 Ha submerged garden
120 hectares of ponds affected
TMA +/- 50-130 cm
Effort
TRC BPBD Kab. Wajo came to the affected location to conduct a quick assessment
Chronological
Due to the high intensity rainfall, the Awo River overflowed
Current Conditions
The water gradually recedes
Urgent needs
Clean water
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Wajo Regency, South Sulawesi Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 835
Affected Persons: 2938
Damages
Damaged houses: 719Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 7Damaged public buildings / facilities: 3Loss of livelihood sources: 642 Ha of rice fields submerged 34 Ha submerged garden 120 hectares of ponds affected