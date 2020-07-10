Indonesia, Flooding in Wajo Regency, South Sulawesi Province (03:00 Jul 6 2020)

Description

Flooding in Wajo Regency

Occasion: Monday, July 6, 2020 Pkl. 03.00 WITA

Location

Prov. South Sulawesi

Regency. Wow

Kec. Pitfeedua

Kel. Tobarakka

Kel. Benteng

Kel. Bulete

Ds. Alesilurungnge

Ds. Kaluku

Ds. Lompoloang

Fatalities

835KK / 2,938 Affected souls

Material Losses

719 houses have been submerged

3 submerged mosque units

7 school units submerged

642 Ha of rice fields submerged

34 Ha submerged garden

120 hectares of ponds affected

TMA +/- 50-130 cm

Effort

TRC BPBD Kab. Wajo came to the affected location to conduct a quick assessment

Chronological

Due to the high intensity rainfall, the Awo River overflowed

Current Conditions

The water gradually recedes

Urgent needs

Clean water

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Wajo Regency, South Sulawesi Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 835

Affected Persons: 2938

Damages

