Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Wajo Regency, South Sulawesi (17 Jul 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Wajo
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Wajo, Prov. South Sulawesi
Chronology :
• Due to moderate to heavy rains, resulting in the overflow of the Walennae River and high water discharge from the upper reaches of the river which empties into Lake Tempe Saturday, July 17 2021, 06.00 WITA
Location :
Kec. Tempe
Kel. Salomenraleng
Kel. Laelo
Kec. Pammana
Desa Pallawarukka
Kec. Maniangpajo
Kel. Anabanua
Kec. Sabbangparu
Desa Tadangpalie
Kec. Takkalalla
Desa. Soro
Fatalities :
• 490 households/1,560 people affected
Material Losses:
• 679 houses submerged
• 6 school units submerged
• 4 mosque units affected
• 4 units of affected health facilities
• 2 government office units affected
• 455 Ha of affected rice fields
• 50 Ha of affected plantation land
• Flood depth 50-100 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Wajo conducts rapid assessment, evacuation and coordinates with related agencies
Urgent needs :
• Bamboo
• Clean water
Source:
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Wajo
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
