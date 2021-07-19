Indonesia, Flooding in Wajo Regency, South Sulawesi (17 Jul 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Wajo

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Wajo, Prov. South Sulawesi

Chronology :

• Due to moderate to heavy rains, resulting in the overflow of the Walennae River and high water discharge from the upper reaches of the river which empties into Lake Tempe Saturday, July 17 2021, 06.00 WITA

Location :

Kec. Tempe

Kel. Salomenraleng

Kel. Laelo

Kec. Pammana

Desa Pallawarukka

Kec. Maniangpajo

Kel. Anabanua

Kec. Sabbangparu

Desa Tadangpalie

Kec. Takkalalla

Desa. Soro

Fatalities :

• 490 households/1,560 people affected

Material Losses:

• 679 houses submerged

• 6 school units submerged

• 4 mosque units affected

• 4 units of affected health facilities

• 2 government office units affected

• 455 Ha of affected rice fields

• 50 Ha of affected plantation land

• Flood depth 50-100 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Wajo conducts rapid assessment, evacuation and coordinates with related agencies

Urgent needs :

• Bamboo

• Clean water

Source:

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Wajo

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops