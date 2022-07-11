Indonesia, Flooding in Wajo Regency (South Sulawesi) (09 Jul 2022)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 09 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000729-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sat, 09 Jul 2022 06:23:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Wajo
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Wajo, Prov. South Sulawesi
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain which resulted in the overflow of water in the Awo Weir and the Bulete River unable to accommodate the water discharge on Saturday, 09 July 2022, Pkl. 06.23 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Keera
- Ds. Awota
- Ds. Keera
- Ds. Paojepe
- Ds. Labawang
- Kel. Ballere
• Kec. Pitumpanua
- Ds. Lompoloang
- Kel. Bulete
- Kel. Tobarakka
- Kel. Benteng
- Kel. Siwa
Impacts:
• 2,491 affected households
Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 2,415 housing units affected
• 660 Ha of submerged rice fields
• 40 HA of submerged garden
• ± 2 km of flooded road access
• Flood Depth 100 - 200 cm
• 3 units of affected educational facilities
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Wajo conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies
Urgent needs :
• Food assistance and ready-to-drink water
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Wajo
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
