Indonesia, Flooding in Wajo Regency (South Sulawesi) (09 Jul 2022)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 09 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000729-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 09 Jul 2022 06:23:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Wajo

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Wajo, Prov. South Sulawesi

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain which resulted in the overflow of water in the Awo Weir and the Bulete River unable to accommodate the water discharge on Saturday, 09 July 2022, Pkl. 06.23 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Keera

- Ds. Awota

- Ds. Keera

- Ds. Paojepe

- Ds. Labawang

- Kel. Ballere

• Kec. Pitumpanua

- Ds. Lompoloang

- Kel. Bulete

- Kel. Tobarakka

- Kel. Benteng

- Kel. Siwa

Impacts:

• 2,491 affected households

Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 2,415 housing units affected

• 660 Ha of submerged rice fields

• 40 HA of submerged garden

• ± 2 km of flooded road access

• Flood Depth 100 - 200 cm

• 3 units of affected educational facilities

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Wajo conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies

Urgent needs :

• Food assistance and ready-to-drink water

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Wajo

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops