Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Tuban Regency, East Java Province (16:00 Dec 30 2020)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Chronology:
Caused by high-intensity rainfall on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 at 16.00 WIB.

Location:
Merakurak Sub-district: Bogorejo, Mandirejo, Tahulu, Kapu village Tuban Sub-district: Sumurgung village

Casualty:
- 590 families were affected

Material loss:
- 590 housing units affected

Latest situations:
The flood has receded, conditions have returned to normal

Source:
Pusdalops Kab. Tuban

Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Tuban Regency, East Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 590

Affected Persons: 2950

Damages

Damaged houses: 590

