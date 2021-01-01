Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Tuban Regency, East Java Province (16:00 Dec 30 2020)
Description
Chronology:
Caused by high-intensity rainfall on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 at 16.00 WIB.
Location:
Merakurak Sub-district: Bogorejo, Mandirejo, Tahulu, Kapu village Tuban Sub-district: Sumurgung village
Casualty:
- 590 families were affected
Material loss:
- 590 housing units affected
Latest situations:
The flood has receded, conditions have returned to normal
Source:
Pusdalops Kab. Tuban
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Affected Area / Region: Tuban Regency, East Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 590
Affected Persons: 2950
Damages
Damaged houses: 590