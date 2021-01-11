Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Tuban, East Java (14:00 Jan 8 2021)
Description
Floods in the District. Tuban, Prov. East Java
Chronology:
- Due to high intensity rainfall, in the Kab. Tuban on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 14.00 WIB, resulting in Kali Aur in Kec. Broken plumpang. In addition, flooding also occurred due to water sent from Tanjak Koro
Location:
Kec. Semanding
Ds. Bektiharjo
Ds. Tunah
Kec. Merakurak
Ds. Tuwiri Wetan
Kec. Plumpang
Ds. Klotok
Kec. Hoist
Ds. Margomulyo
Ds. Temayang
Ds. Padasan
Fatalities :
- ± 73 HHs affected
Material Disadvantages:
± 73 Affected housing units
rice fields / plantations, provincial roads, regency roads and roads leading to Bektiharjo baths submerged with a TMA 30-50 cm
Effort :
BPBD Kab. Tuban conducts data collection and monitoring of TMA in the affected locations
BPBD Kab. Tuban coordinates with related agencies to carry out emergency handling and cleaning
Advanced Condition:
- Most of the affected areas have receded
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Tuban Bpk. Frans
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Tuban, East Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 73
Affected Persons: 365
Damages
Damaged houses: 73 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): provincial roads and regency roads submergedLoss of livelihood sources: rice fields/plantations submerged