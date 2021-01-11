Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Tuban, East Java (14:00 Jan 8 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Floods in the District. Tuban, Prov. East Java

Chronology:

  • Due to high intensity rainfall, in the Kab. Tuban on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 14.00 WIB, resulting in Kali Aur in Kec. Broken plumpang. In addition, flooding also occurred due to water sent from Tanjak Koro

Location:

Kec. Semanding
Ds. Bektiharjo
Ds. Tunah
Kec. Merakurak
Ds. Tuwiri Wetan
Kec. Plumpang
Ds. Klotok
Kec. Hoist
Ds. Margomulyo
Ds. Temayang
Ds. Padasan

Fatalities :

  • ± 73 HHs affected

Material Disadvantages:

  • ± 73 Affected housing units

  • rice fields / plantations, provincial roads, regency roads and roads leading to Bektiharjo baths submerged with a TMA 30-50 cm

Effort :

  • BPBD Kab. Tuban conducts data collection and monitoring of TMA in the affected locations

  • BPBD Kab. Tuban coordinates with related agencies to carry out emergency handling and cleaning

Advanced Condition:

  • Most of the affected areas have receded

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Tuban Bpk. Frans

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Tuban, East Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 73
Affected Persons: 365

Damages

Damaged houses: 73 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): provincial roads and regency roads submergedLoss of livelihood sources: rice fields/plantations submerged

Related Content