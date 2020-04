Indonesia, Flooding in Tuban, East Java (10:00, Apr 10 2020)

Description

Heavy rainfall caused flooding in Kening River, Parengan, Tuban, East Java. As a result, six villages inundated with the height range between 20-130 cm. There are 519 houses and 48 ha paddy field are affected,

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: East Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 95

Affected Persons: 410

Damages

Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): agriculture (paddy field)

Access to early warning: Yes

News Source Link

https://www.timesindonesia.co.id/read/news/263586/enam-desa-di-tuban-ter...