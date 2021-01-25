Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Tuban District, East Java Province (16:16 Jan 21 2021)
Description
Chronological:
There has been a flood due to overflowing water discharge from the Mlangi village of Widang Sub-District on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 14:14 WIB
Location:
Province: East Java
District: Tuban
•Sub-District: Widang
•Village: Mlangi
Fatalities :
• 250 households affected
Material Loss:
• ± 250 housing units affected
• ± 700 Ha Units of Rice
• water surface height: 50 - 70 cms
Action undertaken:
• Rapid Response Team (TRC) of BPBD Tuban District conducts data collection and monitoring at flood locations.
Latest situation:
• Today, Thursday, January 21, 2021, it rains with low intensity.
• The water has started to recede
Source:
• Pusdalops BPBD Tuban District, Mr. Frans
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: East Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 250
Affected Persons: 1,250
Damages
Damaged houses: 250 Loss of livelihood sources: 700 ha of ricefields