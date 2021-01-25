Indonesia, Flooding in Tuban District, East Java Province (16:16 Jan 21 2021)

Description

Chronological:

There has been a flood due to overflowing water discharge from the Mlangi village of Widang Sub-District on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 14:14 WIB

Location:

Province: East Java

District: Tuban

•Sub-District: Widang

•Village: Mlangi

Fatalities :

• 250 households affected

Material Loss:

• ± 250 housing units affected

• ± 700 Ha Units of Rice

• water surface height: 50 - 70 cms

Action undertaken:

• Rapid Response Team (TRC) of BPBD Tuban District conducts data collection and monitoring at flood locations.

Latest situation:

• Today, Thursday, January 21, 2021, it rains with low intensity.

• The water has started to recede

Source:

• Pusdalops BPBD Tuban District, Mr. Frans

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: East Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 250

Affected Persons: 1,250

Damages

Damaged houses: 250 Loss of livelihood sources: 700 ha of ricefields