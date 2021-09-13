Indonesia, Flooding in Tual City, Maluku (9 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tual

DESCRIPTION

Coastal Flood in Tual City, Prov. Maluku

Chronology :

• Due to the extreme weather in the oceans causing high tides to inundate community settlements & public facilities as well as roads (water level 30-50 cm) on Thursday, September 09, 2021, Pkl. 10.00 WIT

Location :

Kec. North Dullah Island

• Ds. Dullah Laut

Impacts:

• ± 42 households affected

Material Losses:

• 42 housing units

• 1 junior high school

• Bridge/boat mooring (12 Meters Length) collapsed

• 5 meters long beach safety barrier, 2 meters high collapsed

Effort :

• BPBD & PUPR of Tual City have reviewed the location & carried out data collection of affected houses and public facilities.

• Calling on coastal communities to be vigilant & secure household appliances & household electricity.

Latest Condition:

• The flood has receded but the waves are still strong due to the east monsoon now

Source :

• Tual City BPBD

• BPBD Prov. Maluku

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops