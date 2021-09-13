Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Tual City, Maluku (9 Sep 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tual

DESCRIPTION

Coastal Flood in Tual City, Prov. Maluku

Chronology :
• Due to the extreme weather in the oceans causing high tides to inundate community settlements & public facilities as well as roads (water level 30-50 cm) on Thursday, September 09, 2021, Pkl. 10.00 WIT

Location :
Kec. North Dullah Island
• Ds. Dullah Laut

Impacts:
• ± 42 households affected

Material Losses:
• 42 housing units
• 1 junior high school
• Bridge/boat mooring (12 Meters Length) collapsed
• 5 meters long beach safety barrier, 2 meters high collapsed

Effort :
• BPBD & PUPR of Tual City have reviewed the location & carried out data collection of affected houses and public facilities.
• Calling on coastal communities to be vigilant & secure household appliances & household electricity.

Latest Condition:
• The flood has receded but the waves are still strong due to the east monsoon now

Source :
• Tual City BPBD
• BPBD Prov. Maluku

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content