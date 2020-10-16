Indonesia, Flooding in Toli-Toli Regency, Sulawesi Tengah (17:30 Oct 15 2020)

Description

Flash Flood Development Update in Kab. Toli-Toli, Prov.Sulawesi Tengah

Chronological:

As a result of 2 hours of high intensity rain resulting in flooding on Thursday, 15 October 2020, at 17.30 WITA

Affected locations:

Toli-Toli regency

Lampatio kec

Ds.Janja

kec.Basidondo

Ds.Silondou

Impact:

Fatalities :

• 350 families fled to a higher place or to a safe neighbor ..

Material disadvantages:

• Zero damage to homes

• 350 housing units submerged in TMA 70-150 CM (data collection)

Effort:

• BPBD Kab. Toli-Toli Coordinates with the local Village Head

• BPBD has not been able to arrive at the location because the access road (bridge) is in danger of collapsing

Urgent needs:

Logistics: Sufficient needs are available

Emergency bridge repair and river cliff strengthening

Currently, BPBD is preparing basic needs fulfillment based on TRC data

Advanced Condition:

At 20:20 the water began to recede in the village of Janja, kec. Lampasio.

The bridge is closed tonight for the safety of the user's soul

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Toli-Toli Regency, Central Sulawesi

Casualties

Affected Families: 350

Affected Persons: 1750

Displaced Persons: 1750

Damages