Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Toli-Toli Regency, Sulawesi Tengah (17:30 Oct 15 2020)
Description
Flash Flood Development Update in Kab. Toli-Toli, Prov.Sulawesi Tengah
Chronological:
- As a result of 2 hours of high intensity rain resulting in flooding on Thursday, 15 October 2020, at 17.30 WITA
Affected locations:
Toli-Toli regency
Lampatio kec
Ds.Janja
kec.Basidondo
Ds.Silondou
Impact:
Fatalities :
• 350 families fled to a higher place or to a safe neighbor ..
Material disadvantages:
• Zero damage to homes
• 350 housing units submerged in TMA 70-150 CM (data collection)
Effort:
• BPBD Kab. Toli-Toli Coordinates with the local Village Head
• BPBD has not been able to arrive at the location because the access road (bridge) is in danger of collapsing
Urgent needs:
Logistics: Sufficient needs are available
Emergency bridge repair and river cliff strengthening
Currently, BPBD is preparing basic needs fulfillment based on TRC data
Advanced Condition:
At 20:20 the water began to recede in the village of Janja, kec. Lampasio.
The bridge is closed tonight for the safety of the user's soul
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Toli-Toli Regency, Central Sulawesi
Casualties
Affected Families: 350
Affected Persons: 1750
Displaced Persons: 1750
Damages