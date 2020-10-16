Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Toli-Toli Regency, Sulawesi Tengah (17:30 Oct 15 2020)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Flash Flood Development Update in Kab. Toli-Toli, Prov.Sulawesi Tengah

Chronological:

  • As a result of 2 hours of high intensity rain resulting in flooding on Thursday, 15 October 2020, at 17.30 WITA

Affected locations:

Toli-Toli regency
Lampatio kec
Ds.Janja
kec.Basidondo
Ds.Silondou

Impact:

Fatalities :

• 350 families fled to a higher place or to a safe neighbor ..

Material disadvantages:

• Zero damage to homes

• 350 housing units submerged in TMA 70-150 CM (data collection)

Effort:

• BPBD Kab. Toli-Toli Coordinates with the local Village Head

• BPBD has not been able to arrive at the location because the access road (bridge) is in danger of collapsing

Urgent needs:

  • Logistics: Sufficient needs are available

  • Emergency bridge repair and river cliff strengthening

  • Currently, BPBD is preparing basic needs fulfillment based on TRC data

Advanced Condition:

  • At 20:20 the water began to recede in the village of Janja, kec. Lampasio.

  • The bridge is closed tonight for the safety of the user's soul

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Toli-Toli Regency, Central Sulawesi

Casualties

Affected Families: 350
Affected Persons: 1750
Displaced Persons: 1750

Damages

Related Content