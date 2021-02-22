Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Tojo Una-una Regency, Central Sulawesi Province (10:00 Feb 18 2021)
Description
Chronology:
- Heavy rainfall since Thursday, 18 February 2021 at 10.00 WITA to 17.00 WITA causing the overflow of the Tayawa river
Location:
Tojo sub-district
Casualty:
95 families / 363 people affected
23 souls displaced
Material loss:
94 housing units
The clean water network is damaged
The Trans Malino road is damaged - + 100 meters
Patchouli Plants - + 25,000
Corn crop - + 10,000
Coconut Tree Crops - + 10,000
Effort :
- BPBD Kab. Tojo Una-Una coordinated with BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi regarding evacuation and handling of the affected
Source:
- Head of logistics for BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
