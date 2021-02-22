Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Tojo Una-una Regency, Central Sulawesi Province (10:00 Feb 18 2021)

Chronology:

  • Heavy rainfall since Thursday, 18 February 2021 at 10.00 WITA to 17.00 WITA causing the overflow of the Tayawa river

Location:
Tojo sub-district

Casualty:

  • 95 families / 363 people affected

  • 23 souls displaced

Material loss:

  • 94 housing units

  • The clean water network is damaged

  • The Trans Malino road is damaged - + 100 meters

  • Patchouli Plants - + 25,000

  • Corn crop - + 10,000

  • Coconut Tree Crops - + 10,000

Effort :

  • BPBD Kab. Tojo Una-Una coordinated with BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi regarding evacuation and handling of the affected

Source:

  • Head of logistics for BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi

PUSDALOPS BNPB
Country: Indonesia Affected Area / Region: Tojo Una-una Regency, Central Sulawesi Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 95
Affected Persons: 363
Displaced Persons: 23

Damages

Damaged houses: 94
Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 Road, 1 Clean Water Network, Crops

