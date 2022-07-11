Indonesia, Flooding in Tojo Una-una Regency (Central Sulawesi) (09 Jul 2022)

Sulawesi Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 09 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000730-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sat, 09 Jul 2022 17:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Tojo Una-Una
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Tojo Una-una, Prov. Central Sulawesi
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain and a drainage system that cannot accommodate the water discharge on Saturday, 09 July 2022, Pkl. 17.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Ampana Kota
-
Kel. Dondo Barat
-
Kel. Bailo
-
Kel. Malotong
Impacts:
• ± 100 households affected
Material Losses
• ± 100 housing units affected
• Flood depth 10 - 75 cm
• 1 unit of Pustu
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Tojo Una-una conducts a quick study and coordinates with relevant agencies
Up-to-date Condition:
• It's still raining and the water is still pooling
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Tojo Una-una
• BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops