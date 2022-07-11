Indonesia, Flooding in Tojo Una-una Regency (Central Sulawesi) (09 Jul 2022)

Sulawesi Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 09 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000730-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 09 Jul 2022 17:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tojo Una-Una

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Tojo Una-una, Prov. Central Sulawesi

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain and a drainage system that cannot accommodate the water discharge on Saturday, 09 July 2022, Pkl. 17.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Ampana Kota

Kel. Dondo Barat

Kel. Bailo

Kel. Malotong

Impacts:

• ± 100 households affected

Material Losses

• ± 100 housing units affected

• Flood depth 10 - 75 cm

• 1 unit of Pustu

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Tojo Una-una conducts a quick study and coordinates with relevant agencies

Up-to-date Condition:

• It's still raining and the water is still pooling

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Tojo Una-una

• BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

