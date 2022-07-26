Indonesia, Flooding in Teluk Bintuni (West Papua) (24 Jul 2022)

Papua Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 24 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000796-IDN | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Sun, 24 Jul 2022 14:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Teluk Bintuni

DESCRIPTION

JAKARTA - Based on data collected by the BNPB Operations Control Center (Pusdalops) as of Sunday (24/7) at 14.00 WIB, 61 residents were reported to have displaced due to flooding that hit the Teluk Bintuni Regency, West Papua Province.

This incident also affected 51 families/195 people located in Husul Village, Bangun Harjo, Banung Mulya and Tusur located in Tembuni District. It was recorded that 22 houses were flooded by up to 100 centimeters.

The BPBD of Teluk Bintuni Regency immediately evacuated the affected residents to a refugee camp located in the school yard. It is known that the basic needs of the refugees are in the form of food and non-food such as family tents, medicine, and support from health workers.

The condition of the flooded roads became an obstacle in the logistics delivery process so that they had to take other routes that required longer travel times. This is because the team had to return to Bintuni to use a speed boat via the river.

Anticipating the potential for further flooding, BNPB urges the public to increase vigilance and preparedness. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) releases weather early warning information for the West Papua region for the next three days (27/7), namely the potential for rain that can be accompanied by lightning/lightning and strong winds.