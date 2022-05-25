Indonesia, Flooding in Tegal Regency (Central Java) (23 May 2022)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 23 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000594-IDN | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Mon, 23 May 2022 15:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tegal

DESCRIPTION

• Chronology : Triggered by tidal waves that occurred in the east coast area and tidal flooding on Monday, May 23, 2022, pkl. 15:00 WIB

Location :

- Kec. Kramat

- Kel. Impact

Impacts:

• 232 families affected & 50 families/150 people evacuated

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• Coordination, evacuation & provision of emergency assistance

2. Education

• There is no

3. Health

• There is no

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There is no

5. Search and Rescue

• There is no

6. Logistics

• There is no

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 232 housing units affected

• Flood depth 10 - 30 cm

8. Economy

• There is no

9. Early Recovery

• There is no

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Tegal and PMI Kab. Tegal conducts monitoring and data collection in the field

• BPBD Kab. Tegal & PMI Kab. Tegal distributes logistical assistance in the form of ready-to-eat food, bedding/mats, blankets, mineral water, bath soap & medicines

Latest Condition : Tuesday, May 24, 2022, pkl. 17:40 WIB

• Water has increased by about ± 30 - 50 cm

• Some residents have returned to their respective homes, but some residents are still living in the refugee camps (Al-Ikhlas Mosque)

• Health management is carried out by the Health Office and Kramat Health Center

• District Social Service Office. Tegal provides lunch assistance in the form of 150 packs of rice

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Tegal

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops