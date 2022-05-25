Indonesia, Flooding in Tegal Regency (Central Java) (23 May 2022)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 23 May 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000594-IDN | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Mon, 23 May 2022 15:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Tegal
DESCRIPTION
• Chronology : Triggered by tidal waves that occurred in the east coast area and tidal flooding on Monday, May 23, 2022, pkl. 15:00 WIB
Location :
- Kec. Kramat
- Kel. Impact
Impacts:
• 232 families affected & 50 families/150 people evacuated
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Coordination, evacuation & provision of emergency assistance
2. Education
• There is no
3. Health
• There is no
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There is no
5. Search and Rescue
• There is no
6. Logistics
• There is no
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 232 housing units affected
• Flood depth 10 - 30 cm
8. Economy
• There is no
9. Early Recovery
• There is no
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Tegal and PMI Kab. Tegal conducts monitoring and data collection in the field
• BPBD Kab. Tegal & PMI Kab. Tegal distributes logistical assistance in the form of ready-to-eat food, bedding/mats, blankets, mineral water, bath soap & medicines
Latest Condition : Tuesday, May 24, 2022, pkl. 17:40 WIB
• Water has increased by about ± 30 - 50 cm
• Some residents have returned to their respective homes, but some residents are still living in the refugee camps (Al-Ikhlas Mosque)
• Health management is carried out by the Health Office and Kramat Health Center
• District Social Service Office. Tegal provides lunch assistance in the form of 150 packs of rice
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Tegal
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
