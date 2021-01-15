Indonesia, Flooding in Tegal Regency, Central Java (15:30 Jan 13 2021)

Description

Chronological:

Rain with high intensity starts on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, from 15.30 WIB to 20.30 WIB, which was caused by Sungai Rambut overflowing and covering residents' housing.

At 19.30 WIB the the flood had reached 100-170 cm

Location:

• Kec. Wororeja

• Ds. Banjarturi

• Ds. Banjaragung

• Ds. Sukareja (Sukalila)

Casualty:

• Sukareja Village As many as 200 people were evacuated and fled to the Baitul Rahman mosque

• Desa Banjar Turi and Desa Agung are still being collected

Material Loss:

• Still in data collection

Effort

• BPBD Kab. Tegal and related agencies are already in the field to collect data and evacuate

Latest condition

• the flood continues to increase

Source:

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Tegal

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Tegal Regency, Central Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 40

Affected Persons: 200

Displaced Persons: 200

Evacuation Centre: 1

Damages