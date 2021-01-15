Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Tegal Regency, Central Java (15:30 Jan 13 2021)
Description
Chronological:
Rain with high intensity starts on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, from 15.30 WIB to 20.30 WIB, which was caused by Sungai Rambut overflowing and covering residents' housing.
At 19.30 WIB the the flood had reached 100-170 cm
Location:
• Kec. Wororeja
• Ds. Banjarturi
• Ds. Banjaragung
• Ds. Sukareja (Sukalila)
Casualty:
• Sukareja Village As many as 200 people were evacuated and fled to the Baitul Rahman mosque
• Desa Banjar Turi and Desa Agung are still being collected
Material Loss:
• Still in data collection
Effort
• BPBD Kab. Tegal and related agencies are already in the field to collect data and evacuate
Latest condition
• the flood continues to increase
Source:
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Tegal
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalop
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Tegal Regency, Central Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 40
Affected Persons: 200
Displaced Persons: 200
Evacuation Centre: 1
Damages