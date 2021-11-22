Indonesia, Flooding in Tebing Tinggi City, North Sumatra (21 Nov 2021)

Sulawesi Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 21 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000991-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 22 Nov 2021 11:19:10

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tebingtinggi

DESCRIPTION

Early Warning:

• Effective November 20, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to November 21, 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for the impact of heavy rains for the impact of Floods / Flashes to occur in the Prov. North Sumatra with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. North Sumatra forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology :

• Triggered by high rainfall and water sent from Kab. Serdang Bedagai caused the Padang River and Bailang River to overflow on Sunday, November 21, 2021, Pkl. 04.00 WIB

Lokasi :

Kec. Rambutan

• Kel. Sri Padang

Kec. Tebing Tinggi Kota

• Kel. Tebing Tinggi Lama

• Kel. Badak Bejuang

• Kel. Bandar Utama

Kec. Bajenis

• Kel. Brohol

• Kel. Bandar Sakti

Kec. Padang Hilir

• Kel. Satria

• Kel. Tambangan Hulu

Kec. Padang Hulu

• Kel. Pabatu

• Kel. Tualang

Fatalities :

• ± 698 HHs affected

Material Losses:

• 559 housing units affected

• TDC ± 20 - 70 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kota Tebing Tinggi together with the TNI - Polri and Volunteers carried out monitoring, evacuation and data collection at the location of the incident

Up-to-date Condition:

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Pkl. 17.30 WIB

• Cloudy weather

• TDC ± 20 - 120 cm

Source :

• BPBD Kota Tebing Tinggi

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops