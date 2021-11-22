Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Tebing Tinggi City, North Sumatra (21 Nov 2021)
Sulawesi Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 21 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000991-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Mon, 22 Nov 2021 11:19:10
AFFECTED AREA/S
Tebingtinggi
DESCRIPTION
Early Warning:
• Effective November 20, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to November 21, 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for the impact of heavy rains for the impact of Floods / Flashes to occur in the Prov. North Sumatra with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. North Sumatra forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological disasters.
Chronology :
• Triggered by high rainfall and water sent from Kab. Serdang Bedagai caused the Padang River and Bailang River to overflow on Sunday, November 21, 2021, Pkl. 04.00 WIB
Lokasi :
Kec. Rambutan
• Kel. Sri Padang
Kec. Tebing Tinggi Kota
• Kel. Tebing Tinggi Lama
• Kel. Badak Bejuang
• Kel. Bandar Utama
Kec. Bajenis
• Kel. Brohol
• Kel. Bandar Sakti
Kec. Padang Hilir
• Kel. Satria
• Kel. Tambangan Hulu
Kec. Padang Hulu
• Kel. Pabatu
• Kel. Tualang
Fatalities :
• ± 698 HHs affected
Material Losses:
• 559 housing units affected
• TDC ± 20 - 70 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kota Tebing Tinggi together with the TNI - Polri and Volunteers carried out monitoring, evacuation and data collection at the location of the incident
Up-to-date Condition:
Sunday, November 21, 2021 Pkl. 17.30 WIB
• Cloudy weather
• TDC ± 20 - 120 cm
Source :
• BPBD Kota Tebing Tinggi
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops