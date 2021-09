AFFECTED AREA/S

Tebingtinggi

DESCRIPTION

Chronology: Heavy rainfall and the overflowing of the river

Location: Kec. Rambutan, Kec. Tebing Tinggi, Kec Bajebis

Impacts: 134 families affected

Damages: 154 houses

Effort: BPBD Kota Tebing Tinggi coordinate with related agencies and conducts data collection and assessment on the impacts and damages