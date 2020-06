Indonesia, Flooding in Tasikmalaya Regency, West Java Province (05:30 Jun 19 2020)

Description

Flooding in Tasikmalaya Regency, Jawa Barat Province

Friday, June 19, 2020, at 5:30 a.m. WIB

Location:

Tasikmalaya Regency, Sukaresik Sub-district, Tanjungsari Village, Bojongwaru Hamlet

Impact:

500 units of affected housing

± 70 Ha of agricultural land and fish ponds affected

Depth 50-150 cm

Chronology:

Due to rain with high intensity and the overflow of Cikidang River and Citanduy River

Effort :

Quick Response team from BPBD conducts rapid assessments, evacuation of victims, coordinates with relevant agencies and appeals to the public to always be vigilant

Source:

BPBD EOC Tasikmalaya Regency

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Tasikmalaya Regency

Casualties

Affected Families: 500

Affected Persons: 2500

Damages

Loss of livelihood sources: ± 70 Ha of agricultural land and fish ponds affected

