Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Tapin Regency, South Kalimantan Province (14:00 Mar 22 2021)
Description
Flood in Tapin District, Prov. South Kalimantan
Chronological:
- High-intensity rain and water sent from Kec. Salam Babaris and rivers in Ds. The placemat was overflowing.
- Time of Event: Monday, March 22, 2021, at 14:00 WITA
Location:
Sub-District South Tapin
- Village: Tandui
- Vilage: Tatakan
Fatalities:
- 80 families / 244 people affected
Material Disadvantages:
- ± 80 housing units were submerged
- Water surface height: 30-60 cm
Effort:
- BPBD Tapin District coordinates with TNI / Polri, Tagana and together with volunteers to evacuate and provide logistical assistance
- BPBD established public kitchens in 2 locations, namely Tandui and Tatakan Villages
Current Conditions:
Tuesday / 23-03-2021, at 01.00 WIB
- Safe to control and the water discharge has started to recede.
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Tapin District
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Casualties
Damages
