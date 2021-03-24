Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Tapin Regency, South Kalimantan Province (14:00 Mar 22 2021)

Description

Flood in Tapin District, Prov. South Kalimantan

Chronological:

  • High-intensity rain and water sent from Kec. Salam Babaris and rivers in Ds. The placemat was overflowing.
  • Time of Event: Monday, March 22, 2021, at 14:00 WITA

Location:

Sub-District South Tapin
- Village: Tandui
- Vilage: Tatakan

Fatalities:

  • 80 families / 244 people affected

Material Disadvantages:

  • ± 80 housing units were submerged
  • Water surface height: 30-60 cm

Effort:

  • BPBD Tapin District coordinates with TNI / Polri, Tagana and together with volunteers to evacuate and provide logistical assistance
  • BPBD established public kitchens in 2 locations, namely Tandui and Tatakan Villages

Current Conditions:

Tuesday / 23-03-2021, at 01.00 WIB

  • Safe to control and the water discharge has started to recede.

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Tapin District

Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

