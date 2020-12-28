Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Tapin Regency, South Kalimantan (08:30 Dec 26 2020)

Chronological:

Due to high-intensity rain on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 08.30 AM

Location:

  1. District North Tapin :
    Rangda Malingkung Village
    Labuhan Permai Image Complex

  2. District Binuang Raya Belanti Village

Impact:

  • 95 houses affected

  • 261 people affected

Effort:

  • Local BPBD established a quick response team together with TNI and POLRI and conducted a ground check at the flood area.

  • Local BPBD coordinated with the related institutions regarding the breakdown of the Binuang river siring.

  • Distributing instant food

Latest Condition:

Stagnant water in current settlements as of Saturday 26 Dec 2020 (04.00 PM) 0-80 cm.

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Tapin Regency, South Kalimantan

Casualties

Affected Families: 95
Affected Persons: 261

Damages

Damaged houses: 95

