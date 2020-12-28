Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Tapin Regency, South Kalimantan (08:30 Dec 26 2020)
Description
Chronological:
Due to high-intensity rain on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 08.30 AM
Location:
District North Tapin :
Rangda Malingkung Village
Labuhan Permai Image Complex
District Binuang Raya Belanti Village
Impact:
95 houses affected
261 people affected
Effort:
Local BPBD established a quick response team together with TNI and POLRI and conducted a ground check at the flood area.
Local BPBD coordinated with the related institutions regarding the breakdown of the Binuang river siring.
Distributing instant food
Latest Condition:
Stagnant water in current settlements as of Saturday 26 Dec 2020 (04.00 PM) 0-80 cm.
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Tapin Regency, South Kalimantan
Casualties
Affected Families: 95
Affected Persons: 261
Damages
Damaged houses: 95