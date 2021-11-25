Indonesia, Flooding in Tanjungbalai City (North Sumatra) (20 Nov 2021)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 20 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000996-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 20 Nov 2021 22:52:27

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Tanjungbalai

DESCRIPTION

Early Warning:

• Valid on November 20, 2021, at 07.00 WIB to November 21, 2021 at 07.00, which has the potential for the impact of heavy rains for the impact of Floods/Bands to occur in the Prov. North Sumatra with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. North Sumatra forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology :

• Triggered by the high intensity of rain in Tanjungbalai City and caused the upstream of the Asahan River to overflow to the Bandar Uji River and Bandar Japan River and inundate residential areas on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 17.00 WIB

Location :

• District. Datuk Bandar Timur

- Ex. Simardan Island

- Ex. Cape Flower

- Ex. Initially be

- Ex. Lancang Strait

- Ex. Medan Tanjung Strait

• District. Datuk Bandar

- Ex. Sijambi

- Ex. Pahang

- Ex. Ivory

- Ex. Johor Beach

- Ex. Sirantau

Fatalities :

• ± 50 affected households (data collection)

Material Losses:

• ± 50 units of affected houses (data collection)

• TDC 10 - 20 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD Tanjungbalai City has monitored the situation of overflowing water in several rivers in Tanjungbalai City.

• Coordinate with other related parties for disaster management.

• Calling on residents to stay alert and move away from their homes if the puddles continue to increase.

Up-to-date Condition:

• Current inundation conditions in Kec. Datuk Bandar is still holding on

Source :

• Tanjungbalai City BPBD Pusdalops