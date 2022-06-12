Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Tangerang Regency (Banten) (7 Jun 2022)

Banten, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 07 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000644-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 07 Jun 2022 04:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tangerang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Tangerang, Prov. Banten

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall in the upper reaches of the Cisadane River, the discharge of the Cisadane River overflowed on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 Pkl. 04.30 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Teluk Naga

  • Ds. Tanjung Burung

Impacts:

• ± 520 families / 1,704 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

  1. Emergency Management
    • There isn't any yet
  2. Education
    • There isn't any
  3. Health
    • There isn't any
  4. Evacuation and Protection
    • There isn't any yet
  5. Search and Rescue
    • There isn't any
  6. Logistics
    • There isn't any yet
  7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
    • ± 492 housing units
    • Flood depth ± 40 - 70 cm
  8. Economy
    • There isn't any
  9. Early Recovery
    • There isn't any yet
  10. Public Communication
    • Not distrubed
  11. Security
    • TNI/Polri

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Tangerang conducts a quick review and coordinates with related parties to continue handling disaster emergencies

Latest Condition:

• The flood gradually recedes

Urgent needs :

• Logistics

Elements involved:

• BPBD, TNI, Polri, Firefighters, Tagana, DLHK, PB Volunteers

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Tangerang
• BPBD Prov. Banten
• DLHK Prov. Banten

Human

Dead: null
Missing: null
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 1704
Affected Family: 520
Internally Displaced People: null
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): null
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null

Houses

Affected Houses: 492
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null

Infrastructures

Bridges: null
Number of Roads: null
Road Distance (Km): null

Public Facilities

Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: null
Settlements: null
Worship Placesè null
Other: null

Damage General

null

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages: null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null

Agricultural

Rice Field (Ha): null
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null

