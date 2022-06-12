Indonesia, Flooding in Tangerang Regency (Banten) (7 Jun 2022)

Banten, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 07 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000644-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 07 Jun 2022 04:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tangerang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Tangerang, Prov. Banten

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall in the upper reaches of the Cisadane River, the discharge of the Cisadane River overflowed on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 Pkl. 04.30 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Teluk Naga

Ds. Tanjung Burung

Impacts:

• ± 520 families / 1,704 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

Emergency Management

• There isn't any yet Education

• There isn't any Health

• There isn't any Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any yet Search and Rescue

• There isn't any Logistics

• There isn't any yet Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 492 housing units

• Flood depth ± 40 - 70 cm Economy

• There isn't any Early Recovery

• There isn't any yet Public Communication

• Not distrubed Security

• TNI/Polri

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Tangerang conducts a quick review and coordinates with related parties to continue handling disaster emergencies

Latest Condition:

• The flood gradually recedes

Urgent needs :

• Logistics

Elements involved:

• BPBD, TNI, Polri, Firefighters, Tagana, DLHK, PB Volunteers

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Tangerang

• BPBD Prov. Banten

• DLHK Prov. Banten

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Human

Dead: null

Missing: null

Injured: null

Affected Persons: 1704

Affected Family: 520

Internally Displaced People: null

Refugees: null

Evacuation Centre (in country): null

Evacuation Centre (out of country): null

Houses

Affected Houses: 492

Damage Partial: null

Totally Damage: null

Infrastructures

Bridges: null

Number of Roads: null

Road Distance (Km): null

Public Facilities

Schools: null

Health: null

Governmnent Offices: null

Settlements: null

Worship Placesè null

Other: null

Damage General

null

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)

Cost of Damages: null

Cost of Damages (USD): null

Cost of Assistance: null

Cost of Assistance (USD): null

Agricultural

Rice Field (Ha): null

Other Crops (Ha): null

Fishpond (Ha): null

Livestock: null