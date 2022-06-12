Indonesia, Flooding in Tangerang Regency (Banten) (7 Jun 2022)

Banten, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 07 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000644-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Tue, 07 Jun 2022 04:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Tangerang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Tangerang, Prov. Banten
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall in the upper reaches of the Cisadane River, the discharge of the Cisadane River overflowed on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 Pkl. 04.30 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Teluk Naga
- Ds. Tanjung Burung
Impacts:
• ± 520 families / 1,704 people affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
- Emergency Management
• There isn't any yet
- Education
• There isn't any
- Health
• There isn't any
- Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any yet
- Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
- Logistics
• There isn't any yet
- Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 492 housing units
• Flood depth ± 40 - 70 cm
- Economy
• There isn't any
- Early Recovery
• There isn't any yet
- Public Communication
• Not distrubed
- Security
• TNI/Polri
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Tangerang conducts a quick review and coordinates with related parties to continue handling disaster emergencies
Latest Condition:
• The flood gradually recedes
Urgent needs :
• Logistics
Elements involved:
• BPBD, TNI, Polri, Firefighters, Tagana, DLHK, PB Volunteers
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Tangerang
• BPBD Prov. Banten
• DLHK Prov. Banten
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops
Human
Dead: null
Missing: null
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 1704
Affected Family: 520
Internally Displaced People: null
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): null
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null
Houses
Affected Houses: 492
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null
Infrastructures
Bridges: null
Number of Roads: null
Road Distance (Km): null
Public Facilities
Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: null
Settlements: null
Worship Placesè null
Other: null
Damage General
null
Cost
Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages: null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null
Agricultural
Rice Field (Ha): null
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null