Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Tangerang Regency, Banten (10 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Tangerang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Tangerang, Prov. Banten
Chronology :
• Due to high intensity rain accompanied by the overflow of Cimanceuri river water on Tuesday 10 August 2021 at 07.00 WIB
Location :
Kab. Tanggerang
• Kec. Legok
• Ds. Bojongkamal
Casualties :
• ± 330 HHs affected
Material Losses:
• 150 housing units affected
• Flood depth ± 30 Cm
Effort :
• The Tanggerang Regency BPBD team conducted a quick review and coordinated with related agencies
• BPBD Kab. Tangerang sends aid in the form of ready-to-eat food
Latest Condition:
• The current flood is gradually receding
Source :
• BPBD Tangerang Regency Pusdalops
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops