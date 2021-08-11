Indonesia, Flooding in Tangerang Regency, Banten (10 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tangerang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Tangerang, Prov. Banten

Chronology :

• Due to high intensity rain accompanied by the overflow of Cimanceuri river water on Tuesday 10 August 2021 at 07.00 WIB

Location :

Kab. Tanggerang

• Kec. Legok

• Ds. Bojongkamal

Casualties :

• ± 330 HHs affected

Material Losses:

• 150 housing units affected

• Flood depth ± 30 Cm

Effort :

• The Tanggerang Regency BPBD team conducted a quick review and coordinated with related agencies

• BPBD Kab. Tangerang sends aid in the form of ready-to-eat food

Latest Condition:

• The current flood is gradually receding

Source :

• BPBD Tangerang Regency Pusdalops

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops