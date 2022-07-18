Indonesia, Flooding in Tangerang City (Banten) (16 Jul 2022)

Banten, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000761-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 17 Jul 2022 07:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Tangerang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Tangerang City, Prov. Banten

• Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall causing the Angke River to overflow and the river embankment to burst in Pinang Griya on Saturday, July 16, 2022

pkl. 00.50 WIB

Location :

Kec. Karang Tengah

Kel. Pedurenan

Kec. Ciledug

Kel. Sudimara Barat

Kel. Sudimara Selatan

Kec. Pinang

Kel. Pinang

Kec. Cipondoh

Kel. Petir

Impacts:

• ± 701 HHs affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any yet

2. Education

• There isn't any yet

3. Health

• There isn't any yet

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any yet

5. Search and Rescue

• Tangerang City BPBD is still evacuating residents at the scene

6. Logistics

• There isn't any yet

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 700 housing units affected

• Flood depth 30 - 150 Cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any yet

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• Tangerang City BPBD conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies

Up-to-date Condition:

• The flood gradually recedes

Source :

• BPBD Tangerang City

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

