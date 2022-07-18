Indonesia, Flooding in Tangerang City (Banten) (16 Jul 2022)

Banten, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000761-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sun, 17 Jul 2022 07:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kota Tangerang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Tangerang City, Prov. Banten
• Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall causing the Angke River to overflow and the river embankment to burst in Pinang Griya on Saturday, July 16, 2022
pkl. 00.50 WIB
Location :
Kec. Karang Tengah
Kel. Pedurenan
Kec. Ciledug
Kel. Sudimara Barat
Kel. Sudimara Selatan
Kec. Pinang
Kel. Pinang
Kec. Cipondoh
Kel. Petir
Impacts:
• ± 701 HHs affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any yet
2. Education
• There isn't any yet
3. Health
• There isn't any yet
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any yet
5. Search and Rescue
• Tangerang City BPBD is still evacuating residents at the scene
6. Logistics
• There isn't any yet
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 700 housing units affected
• Flood depth 30 - 150 Cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any yet
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI, POLRI
Effort :
• Tangerang City BPBD conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies
Up-to-date Condition:
• The flood gradually recedes
Source :
• BPBD Tangerang City
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
