Indonesia, Flooding in Tangerang (Banten) (12 Nov 2022)

Banten, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 12 Nov 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001309-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 12 Nov 2022 09:20:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tangerang

DESCRIPTION

Triggered by high-intensity rain accompanied by overflowing Cirabab River and overflowing lake water, which damaged the parapet (the broken wall) caused water to enter residents' housing on Saturday, November 12, 2022, Pkl. 16:21 WIB

± 1,400 affected households (still in data collection) & ± 35 families displaced (still in data collection)

Material Losses: ± 1,400 affected housing units (still in data collection).

BPBD Kab. Tangerang coordinates with related parties to collect data as well as handle the evacuation of affected residents

Latest condition as of 13 November 2022 20.00 WIB: In some locations the water gradually recedes, but at some other points the water still waterlogged. BPBD Kab. Tangerang is still in several flood locations to monitor and collect data related to the preparations of reports on the development of flood events. The evacuation site and public kitchen are at Masjid Al Iman, Kel. Binong.