Indonesia, Flooding in Tangerang (Banten) (10 May 2022)

Banten, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 10 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000537-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 10 May 2022 12:41:16

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tangerang

DESCRIPTION

Triggered by high intensity rain and overflows of Cirarab River, Tomang River on Tuesday. 10 May 2022, Pkl. 23.00 WIB. BPBD Prov. Banten forwarded the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters. BPBD Kab. Tangerang coordinates with local officials and conducts an assessment.