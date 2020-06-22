Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Tanah Laut Regency, South Kalimantan Selatan Province (08:30 Jun 21 2020)
Description
High-intensity rain occurred for two days (20-21 June 2020) resulting in flooding in several areas in Tanah Laut Regency, South Kalimantan Province, including the Kintap and Jorong Subdistricts. The flood resulted in 663 households (2186 inhabitants) affected by material losses of 525 submerged houses with an average height of 100cm. BPBD has evacuated residents around the location and set up refugee tents. The distribution of logistical assistance to the affected victims was also distributed by the Social Service, PT Arutmin Indonesia and PT Bromo Mandiri.
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Tanah Laut Regency
Casualties
Affected Families: 663
Affected Persons: 2186
Damages
Damaged houses: 525
News Source Link
https://banjarmasin.tribunnews.com/2020/06/22/warga-tepian-sungai-kintap...