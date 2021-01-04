Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Tanah Laut Regency, South Kalimantan Province (09:30 Jan 3 2021)

Description

Chronology:

Caused by high-intensity rainfall resulted overflowing of river water in Pelaihari Sub-district on Sunday, 3 January 2021, at 10.30 WITA

Location:

Pelaihari Sub-district, Panjaratan Village

Casualty:

  • 107 families / 312 people affected

Material loss:

  • 107 housing units affected
  • 3 Mosque damaged

Latest condition:

  • Local BPBD continues to monitors and conduct data collection of affected people and damages.

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Tanah Laut Regency

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

