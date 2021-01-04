Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Tanah Laut Regency, South Kalimantan Province (09:30 Jan 3 2021)
Description
Chronology:
Caused by high-intensity rainfall resulted overflowing of river water in Pelaihari Sub-district on Sunday, 3 January 2021, at 10.30 WITA
Location:
Pelaihari Sub-district, Panjaratan Village
Casualty:
- 107 families / 312 people affected
Material loss:
- 107 housing units affected
- 3 Mosque damaged
Latest condition:
- Local BPBD continues to monitors and conduct data collection of affected people and damages.
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Tanah Laut Regency
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Tanah Laut Regency, South Kalimantan Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 107
Affected Persons: 312
Damages
Damaged houses: 107Damaged public buildings / facilities: 3