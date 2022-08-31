Indonesia, Flooding in Tanah Laut Regency (South Kalimantan) (30 Aug 2022)

Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 30 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000914-IDN | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Tue, 30 Aug 2022 06:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tanah Laut

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Tanah Laut , Prov. South Kalimantan

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rains resulting in the overflow of the Kintap Watershed on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, Pkl. 06.00 WITA

Location

- Kec. Kintap

- Ds. Kintap Pura

- Ds. Kintap

- Ds. Kintap Kecil

- Kec. Jorong

- Ds. Karang Rejo

- Ds. Asam-asam

- Ds. Simpang Empat Sungai Baru

Impacts:

• 1,609 families / 5,919 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any yet

2. Education

• 1 Unit SDN

3. Health

• There isn't any yet

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• BPBD and joint team evacuate affected residents

6. Logistics

• BPBD provides logistical assistance in the form of ready-to-eat food

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 1,504 housing units affected

• 1 unit Karangrejo Village Office

• Flood depth ± 170 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• There isn't any

11. Security

• TNI / POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Tanah Laut conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies

• BPBD Kab. Tanah Laut together with the joint team did a medical check up

Urgent needs :

• Public Kitchen of Kintap Kecil Village Office, Kec. Kintap

• Kintapura Mosque Public Kitchen, Kec. Kintap

• Public Kitchen Rt 6 Kintap Market, Kintapura Village, Kec. Kintap

• Public Kitchen Rt 7 (KSB Command Post) and Rt 10 (in front of Pak RT's house), Asam-Asam Village, Kec. Jorong

• Public Kitchen of Nurul Huda Mosque, Karang Rejo Village, Kec. Jorong.

Up-to-date Condition:

• The flood gradually receded at some points

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Tanah Laut

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

