Indonesia, Flooding in Tanah Laut Regency (South Kalimantan) (30 Aug 2022)

Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 30 Aug 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000914-IDN | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Tue, 30 Aug 2022 06:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Tanah Laut
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Tanah Laut , Prov. South Kalimantan
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rains resulting in the overflow of the Kintap Watershed on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, Pkl. 06.00 WITA
Location
- Kec. Kintap
- Ds. Kintap Pura
- Ds. Kintap
- Ds. Kintap Kecil
- Kec. Jorong
- Ds. Karang Rejo
- Ds. Asam-asam
- Ds. Simpang Empat Sungai Baru
Impacts:
• 1,609 families / 5,919 people affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any yet
2. Education
• 1 Unit SDN
3. Health
• There isn't any yet
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• BPBD and joint team evacuate affected residents
6. Logistics
• BPBD provides logistical assistance in the form of ready-to-eat food
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 1,504 housing units affected
• 1 unit Karangrejo Village Office
• Flood depth ± 170 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• There isn't any
11. Security
• TNI / POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Tanah Laut conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies
• BPBD Kab. Tanah Laut together with the joint team did a medical check up
Urgent needs :
• Public Kitchen of Kintap Kecil Village Office, Kec. Kintap
• Kintapura Mosque Public Kitchen, Kec. Kintap
• Public Kitchen Rt 6 Kintap Market, Kintapura Village, Kec. Kintap
• Public Kitchen Rt 7 (KSB Command Post) and Rt 10 (in front of Pak RT's house), Asam-Asam Village, Kec. Jorong
• Public Kitchen of Nurul Huda Mosque, Karang Rejo Village, Kec. Jorong.
Up-to-date Condition:
• The flood gradually receded at some points
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Tanah Laut
